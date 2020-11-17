1/1
Willie Richard "Bill" Muse
Willie Richard "Bill" Muse, a native of Clinton, LA, departed this life early Tuesday, morning November 10, 2020. He was 74 and a United States Air Force Veteran. Visitation will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 11 am - 12:15 pm at Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton, 11816 Jackson Street, Clinton, LA 70722. Interment in LA National Cemetery Zachary, LA. Apostle Eric Williams, officiating. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife Mary B. Muse; 2 daughters, Nesia Williams and Nacy Banks; 1 son Steven Williams; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters and 1 sister-in-law.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:15 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
