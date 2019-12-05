Willie Robert Booker III

Service Information
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-774-0390
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Michael Spiritual Church
5355 Monarch Ave
Baton Rouge, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Spiritual Church
5355 Monarch Ave.
Baton Rouge, LA
Obituary
Willie R. Booker III departed this life on November 22, 2019 at his residence at the age of 70. His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 31 years, Tammy Benton Booker. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at St. Michael Spiritual Church, 5355 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70811. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Phillip Devine Spiritual Church, 10188 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70810, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 6305 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
