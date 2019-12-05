Willie R. Booker III departed this life on November 22, 2019 at his residence at the age of 70. His memories will be cherished by his loving wife of 31 years, Tammy Benton Booker. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at St. Michael Spiritual Church, 5355 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70811. Visitation will resume on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Phillip Devine Spiritual Church, 10188 Hyacinth Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70810, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Entombment at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 6305 Groom Road, Baker, LA 70714.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019