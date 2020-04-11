It is with great sadness that the family of Willie Stewart announces his passing after a long illness, on Tuesday, April 8th 2020 at the age of 64 years. Willie, who we so lovingly called "Pennie" by family and friends will be forever remembered. He was born to Willie and Freddie (Lamb) Stewart. Pennie had a strong drive to work hard as he labored as a hydro - chemical machine operator for 20 years. He is most remembered for his Cheshire cat smile and his mischievous joking behavior. Funeral services will be held privately and will be entrusted to Roscoe Mortuary of Plaquemine LA. Please contact via phone call for donations.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020