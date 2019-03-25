Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend went to his eternal home on a beautiful and sunny morning Sunday March 24, 2019. He was 82 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Dorothy "Dottie" Kay Broadway Taylor, for whom he dutifully and faithfully cared until the Lord called him home. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his children Pam and Tom Landry, Sandra Taylor, Dr. Thomas and Hon. Danyelle Taylor, grandchildren Corey and Meygan Landry, Kimberly Landry, Luke, Liam and Liza Taylor. He is survived by siblings, Peggy Griffin, Ruth Fowler, and Benny Taylor. Known to many as "Uncle Willie," he was an avid golfer and member of Denham Springs Country Club. He achieved 9 holes in one and is a 5x Swinging Set Golf Club Champion. His yell of "That's Me… Willie T" often echoed on the course. A graduate of Mississippi State University, he retired from DOTD as the District Administrator for District 62 with 39 years of service. Significant projects included the construction of the Luling Bridge and Crescent City Connection. His wit, humor, friendship and love will be missed by all.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

