Willie "Field Rabbit" Thomas
Funeral Services will be held for Willie "Field Rabbit" Thomas, age 92, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church 650 Blount Rd. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Gil Wright, officiating. Interment LA National Cemetery. He is survived by seven children, Genia R. Thomas Franklin of Anchorage, Ak, Carolyn Dalton, Celestine Fountain, Willie Mae Williams (Robert), Michael Thomas, Debra Thomas and Steve Thomas all of Baton Rouge, LA. Eight grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, three sisters and three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife Hattie Thomas, his parents, one sister and four brothers. His outgoing personality and generous nature will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Professional services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Light Missionary Baptist Church
