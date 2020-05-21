Willie Thompson Jr. born June 17, 1970 departed this life May 14, 2020. Bae you left me too soon. Even if you had lived to be an old man I would still say we didn't have enough time. There's nothing about our relationship that was ordinary from the day we met. I remember the day late January 2003 you called the Nurses Station where we worked, and so bluntly said "I am so attracted to you" that was so funny to me but, that was the beginning of our journey in life together. You started out as an Orderly but, with hard work you became a Chief Engineer at Courtyard Marriott and Hampton Inn by Hilton. During our journey we had some bumps along the way which caused us to be separated for 8 years. Although we were apart we still held each other's heart. I will never forget that day in February 2013 you said "Jen if I prove to you that I have changed will you marry me?" I didn't give you an answer that day but, we were married two months later April 6, 2013. God gave us seven great years together in those years you added so much to my life. Bae you helped me to get over my fear of flying when we went to California to visit Mommy. Bae you were so patient with me and my issues you would say I'm in this until death do us part, me not knowing death would come so soon. Bae you were a great husband, a wonderful Father and grandfather to all of your children. My'Sheka became Daddy's little girl and Joshua still our big baby. You had a big heart and your love flowed in the lives of others, anybody that knew you knew you were that person they could always depend on. Bae you had a love for music one of my greatest joys was watching you working on your DJ material. I would see the excitement in your eyes as you went out to DJ for others. You will truly be missed as DJ Big Willie Styles but, not as much as I will miss my Hubby. Why you were taken from us so soon is a question only God can answer. I believe what God's word says in Romans 8:28 All things work together for the good to those who love him and are called according to His purpose. You lived your life according to his purpose and he promised you that you would be healed, He just called you home to do it. Bae if my love could have kept you here you would still be here. A part of me is missing now, when my eyes open in the morning I think of you, when they close at night your face is what I see. Letting you go is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. Bae I won't say goodbye because we shall meet again my LOVE. There will be a Drive -Thru Viewing on Friday May 22, 2020 at 9am until 11am resume at 2pm until 8pm. Service will held at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home. 7803 Florida Blvd Denham Springs La, 70726 Service Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

