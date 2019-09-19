Memorial Services celebrating the life of Willie V. Carpenter will be held at The New Beginnings Church of Walker, 9768 Florida Blvd. 70785 on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The service will follow at 7:00 p.m. officiated by his nephews, Bro. Mike Smith and Bro. Charles Smith. Willie V. Carpenter, age 72, passed away on August 24, 2019 at his residence in Geneva, Alabama. He is survived by his wife Patricia Yohn Carpenter, children Sherrie Carpenter, James Clinton Carpenter and wife Jeannie, Willie Deon Carpenter and wife Shana, his grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews; siblings Dalton Carpenter and wife Rose, Margie Del Carpenter Smith and husband Charles, and sister-in-law Wendy Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward C. and Lucille Carpenter; daughter Angie Carpenter, and siblings Doris, Daisey, Carter, Freddie, Travis, and Richard Carpenter. Willie was a wood carver, raised cattle, loved riding and training horses, trained and raced Greyhound dogs, and farming. Willie was a retired building contractor, served his country in the Vietnam War, and was a licensed minister. He was a living witness for the Glory of God. Missed by all, but there will come a day that we have the opportunity to see him again. The Carpenter family.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019