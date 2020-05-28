Willie W. 'Billy' Deshotels Jr.
Billy passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 56. He was a resident of Port Allen and native of Ramah, LA. A private graveside service will be held at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. He is survived by his wife, Dawn; parents, Willie "Bill" and Sue Deshotels; sisters, Carmen, Christy, Judy, Marsha, Phyllis and Tiney; brother, Jeremy; step children, Blain, Matt and Nikki; numerous grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his daughter, Roxanne Nicole Deshotels. Billy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was his mama's baby boy and his daddy's best friend. His grandchildren worshipped the ground he walked on. Billy will be missed by all who loved and knew him. The family thanks you for your understand during this time and ask that you please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
May 28, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
