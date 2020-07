Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Watson III, 57 died Fri. July 03, 2020. Visitation, Sat. July 11, 2020 11 am until Service at 12 pm at New Life Apostolic Church 710 W 18th St. Lake Charles, La. Interment in Perkins Cemetery West Lake, La. Professional Services entrusted to Resting Place FH.

