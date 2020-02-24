Willie Wilburn Causseaux passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Mandeville, Louisiana, at the age of 94. He was born on Thursday, March 5, 1925 in Wakulla Springs, Florida to the late Corretta Godwin and William Worth Causseaux. He was a resident of Mandeville, Louisiana. Willie is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Wiltberger (Cleve); grandchildren, Andrew Wiltberger (Cassie), Rachel Morello (Joseph), and Sarah Durham (Mike); great-grandchildren, Collin and Kody Durham, Kaden and Savannah Morello, and Cole Wiltberger; sisters-in-law, Ione Picou, Bessie Picou Parnell, and Jocelyn Picou Mitchell; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Picou Causseaux; and sisters, Blonza Causseaux Smith, Nora Estelle Barthell, and Coralie "Lee" Griffin. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 beginning at 9:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Maurepas Cemetery, Maurepas, Louisiana. To view and sign the family guest book, please visit www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020