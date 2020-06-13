Willie Woods Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Woods, Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 9, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dean Woods; daughters, Charlotte Woods and Twanda Woods; son, Cedric Woods, sister, Rozena Jones; grandchildren, Whitley Ventress, Michel Wright, Jr; special granddaughter, Mylisha Robinson; great-granddaughter, Nahla Jackson. Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 LA 68, Jackson, LA. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. Officiating Rev. Roy Miller. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
Asphodel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Service
11:00 AM
Asphodel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved