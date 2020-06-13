Willie Woods, Jr. entered into eternal rest on June 9, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Dean Woods; daughters, Charlotte Woods and Twanda Woods; son, Cedric Woods, sister, Rozena Jones; grandchildren, Whitley Ventress, Michel Wright, Jr; special granddaughter, Mylisha Robinson; great-granddaughter, Nahla Jackson. Visitation Friday, June 19, 2020, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, June 20, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 LA 68, Jackson, LA. Interment Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Baker, LA. Officiating Rev. Roy Miller. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son, www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 20, 2020.