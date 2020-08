Or Copy this URL to Share

Willie Young, a native of Baton Rouge and a resident of Pine Grove. He passed away August 12, 2020 at home age 86, He is survived by wife Mary Young; by sons Gary, Keith and Craig Young; by grandchildren Micah, Seth, Sarah, Zachary and Jordan. He also had 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Lisa Young. The funeral service will be 2 PM August 17th (Monday) at Pine Grove United Methodist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store