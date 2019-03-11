The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Willis F. 'Bill' Pierson


Willis F. "Bill" Pierson, age 76, resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 8, 2019. Born in St. Francisville, IL Bill was a graduate of St. Francisville High School, attended Vincennes University and Indiana Central College, member of the Baker Jaycees, and retired from Vulcan Chemicals. Bill is survived by his wife Alice Whittaker Pierson; three children, Jennifer Nixon (Sam), Suzanne Salbador (Gordon), Christopher Pierson (Nancy); eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters; Donna Pierson and Rebecca Pierson. Preceded in death by parents, Eugene Merlyn and Helen Pierson. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 10:00 am until a memorial service at 11:30 am.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
