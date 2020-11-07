Willis (Billy) Roan Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in his home. He was 72 and a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his children, Avery (Jerome) Roan, Sr., Anthony (Jarrod) Roan and Candace Roan Moore; 11 grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Weyanoke, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.