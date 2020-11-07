1/1
Willis "Billy" Roan Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willis (Billy) Roan Jr. passed away peacefully Tuesday morning in his home. He was 72 and a native of Baton Rouge, LA. Survived by his children, Avery (Jerome) Roan, Sr., Anthony (Jarrod) Roan and Candace Roan Moore; 11 grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Weyanoke, LA. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved