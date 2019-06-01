Wilma Croft Kelly, a native and lifelong resident of Pride, passed away at her home on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to all that knew her. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sandy Creek Baptist Church, 22834 Liberty Road from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and resume at the church on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am conducted by Dr. Tim Norris, Pastor of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. She is survived by a son, James R. Kelly and wife Kathy, two grandchildren, Tracie Lynn Kelly and James Scott "Jay" Kelly and wife Jessica, two great grandchildren, Ryleigh Lynn Wilbert and Jase Denver Kelly. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Wilburn J. "Jim" Kelly, parents, Jessie and Gertrude Croft, a sister, Ida Lee Fleming, two brothers, Jessie W. Croft and Wilford Croft. Pallbearers will be Dean and Justin Croft, Ross Goynes, Bryan Kelly, Johnny Bankston and Judson Smith. Honorary pallbearers are Gerald Smith, Danny Kimble, Scott Goynes, Bob, Gordon and Joe Kelly. Wilma was a member of Sandy Creek Baptist Church. She will be remembered for the care she gave to sick family members and friends. During her active years she babysat children in the family so that their parents could work and did this just for the enjoyment and love she gained. Words could not express the appreciation the family has for her caregivers, Zelda Courtney, Deanna Dier and Annie LeFleur for all the love and care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Sandy Creek Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 4, 2019