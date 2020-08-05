1/1
Wilma James Stafford
Wilma James Stafford passed away on Aug 4, 2020 at the age of 80. She was a resident Walker, Louisiana. Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 from 5pm until service at 7pm at McLin & Manley Funeral Home, 29419 Walker South Rd., Walker, La 70785. Burial will be at Salem Cemetery. She is survived by Sons, William "Billy" and Melissa Stafford, Jimmy and Vonda Stafford, and David and Dorothy Stafford; Brother, Michael James; Grandchildren, Miranda Stafford, William "Lil Billy" Stafford, Desiree Ogle (Brian), Jacob Stafford, Cpl. Justin Stafford (Madeline) and Jordyn Gentry; Great Grandchildren, Madison Scruggins, Kalep Stafford, Sadie Lynn Stafford, Peyton Ogle, Katie Couvillon, Claire Ogle, Rainer Stafford, Jaxon Stafford. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willard W. Stafford; Parents, Frank and Hazel Jones James; 7 brothers and 1 sister. Pallbearers will be Courtney Couvillon, Jacob Stafford, Lil' Billy Stafford, Brian Ogle, Darron James and Joseph James. Honorary Pallbearers, Justin Stafford, Kalep Stafford and Peyton Ogle. Arrangements by McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
7
Service
07:00 PM
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Mclin & Manley Funeral Home & Cremation Services
29419 Walker South Rd
Walker, LA 70785
(225) 755-9757
