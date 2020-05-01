Wilma Jane Blount, lovingly known as "Jackie", passed away at the age of 93 on Thursday, April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Walker Baptist Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Lloyd Blount and wife Lorraine Blount, David Blount and wife Sheila Blount. Grandchildren Stacie Lajaunie, Briana Mayo, Chelsea DiMartino, Lee Blount, Shannon Blount, Megan Blount, and Melody Sherrod. She is survived by 20 great grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren, and a special niece, Dianne Barnett. She is preceded in death by her parents, Metz and Maggie Lee, her husband Julius Blount, her brothers AJ and Butch Lee, her sisters Rose Cantrell and Alice Lott, her son Roy Blount, and her granddaughter Lori Blount. She was known for her strong prayer life and deep love for her family. She took very good care of her husband, who she was married to for 64 years, supporting him through his service in the air force and as state representative. She enjoyed nature and art, she loved to do oil paintings, write poetry, pick peaches from their peach orchard, and simply enjoy the birds and butterflies outdoors. She left the world a bit better, won the affection of children, and allowed lives to breathe easier, because she lived. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Harvest Manor Nursing Home for their love and care. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 1 to May 2, 2020.