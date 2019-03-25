A ceremony celebrating the life of Wilma Laverne McMorris Hughes, will be 12 noon Wednesday at Midway Baptist Church; visitation will begin at 9 am. Interment will follow at Hughes Cemetery. Mrs. Hughes was a resident of Colyell Community and a charter member of Midway Baptist Church. She passed away on March 22, 2019; and was born on October 28, 1933. She is preceded in death by her husband Dudley J. Hughes; parents Henry and Alma Holden McMorris; grandson Travis Wheat; siblings Gerald, Terrel, Norris, Dempsey Ray, and Pauline. Survivors include her children – Darrell Hughes (Robin), Jo Ann Buhler (Dickie), Danny Hughes (Tammy), Peggy Meyers (Darrell); siblings Erline Hughes and Omer Nell Taylor; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, host of nieces and nephews. Arrangement with Church Funeral Services.
