Wilmore A. Coco Jr.
1940 - 2020
Wilmore A. Coco, Jr., beloved father, beloved grandfather and great-grandfather, born February 15, 1940, passed away on August 21, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA and owner of Coco's Floor Coverings, LLC since 1973. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Esnard Gremillion and Maude (Pretty Mama) Gremillion, paternal grandparents, Wilmore A. Coco and Sadie Leet Coco, father and mother, Wilmore A. Coco, Sr. and Marie Gremillion Coco, and brother Glen Earl Coco. He is survived by his wife Jodi Coco, children Kim Talbot, Tatia Coco-Broussard, Wilmore A. Coco, III (Dub), and James G. Coco, Sr. He had eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren all of whom he loved dearly. His presence will be deeply missed. Pending weather circumstances, family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Park on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 noon with services being held at 2:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 PM
Greenoaks Memorial Park
AUG
29
Service
02:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
