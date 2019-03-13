Visitation for Wilson "Buster Paul" Gibson, age 76, will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Interment Private. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson "Buster Paul" Gibson.
Carney-Mackey Funeral Home - Baton Rouge
1576 Robin Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 774-0390
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019