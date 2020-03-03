Wilson Jules 'Zeke' Zeringue, resident of White Castle, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was 92 and a native of Hohen Solms, LA. Zeke was a retired Machinist and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Doicy Bouquet Zeringue; daughter, Julie Zeringue Sagona (David Sr.); sons, Donald Joseph Zeringue (Mona) and Thomas Anthony Zeringue (Tricia); 5 grandchildren, David Sagona Jr. (Christy), Leslie Z. Millien (Corey), Jonathan Zeringue, Alyssa Zeringue, and Jeanne Zeringue; and 4 great grandchildren, Ashley S. Hebert (Cody), Kasie Sagona, Georgia Millien, and Giuliana Millien. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jules and Jeanne Gravois Zeringue; sister, Agnes Z. Foreman; and a grandson, Bryan J. Sagona. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church, White Castle, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, Rev. Tim Grimes officiant. Entombment to follow in White Castle Mausoleum. Pallbearers will be David Sagona Jr., Jonathan Zeringue, Corey Millien, George "Pic" Zeringue, Cody Hebert, and Justin Chaisson. Lee Foreman will serve as honorary pallbearer. We would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. David Hanson at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Dr. Glenn Schexnayder, Dr. Landon Roussel, Amedisys Hospice, and Francois Bend Assisted Living for their wonderful care and support. To offer your condolences, visit www.oursoWhiteCastle.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020