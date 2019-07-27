A Mass of Christian Burial for Wilson "Tiny" Raffray will be held on Monday at 12 noon at St Joseph Catholic Church French Settlement; visitation will begin at 9:00 am. "Tiny" was born in Belle Alliance, LA on August 4, 1940 and departed from this life on July 24, 2019 at the age of 78 years. He was a resident of Maurepas; retired from Bernhard Bros Mech. and continued to work with his son at Raffray Boat Carpeting. He was a member of St Joseph Church and served with the U.S. Army. He enjoyed being outdoors, taking trips to the casino, traveling, and especially doing projects around the house. He enjoyed watching the Saints and the Tigers. His family could always depend on him; his passion was his beloved wife of 58 years and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents Wilson and Maude Acosta Raffray; siblings Laurie Ann Ourso and Ray Landry Sr; grandson Blade Jackson. Survivors include his wife Brenda C. Raffary; children Tony Raffray (Rachel), Kim Wardlaw (Joe Jackson), and Lisa Raffray; siblings C J Raffray, Lonnie Raffray and Heloise Rivere; grandchildren Tony Jr., Cody, Karli, Ashley, Bethanie, Brandon, Paige and Joelyn; also survived by 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends that prefer to give a memorial gift may do so by visiting https://www.inlieuof.com/st-amant/wilson-tony-raffray. Services with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 27 to July 29, 2019