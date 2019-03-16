Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Wright Russell. View Sign

Wilson Wright Russell, born November 13, 1936, passed away March 16, 2019 at the age of 82. Wilson was born in Monticello, Mississippi and moved with his parents to Baton Rouge at the age of 3. He was the second son of Ellis and Catherine Russell. He attended North Highlands Elementary, Istrouma Junior High, and graduated from Istrouma High School in 1954. Wilson played and loved almost every sport he tried. He met the love of his life, Elaine Miller at Istrouma and they were married in 1956. After attending LSU and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Wilson began working at the East Baton Rouge Parish Building Inspection Office. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to his first business, drawing house plans throughout Baton Rouge. His passion for working with his hands led him to become a Master Carpenter. Wilson's love for designing homes progressed into building them and each house was made with pride and perfection. He was very hands on during the entire building process, even teaching Carpentry in his free time at the local Carpenters Union. From the House Building business, he entered the Commercial Building business and finally retired as Executive Vice President from Layher Inc., an International Scaffold Rental and Sales company. Wilson never met a stranger and challenged himself and everyone he worked with to always do their best. Wilson and Elaine have been married for 62 years and together they lived and raised a family in Baton Rouge. He built his dream house on 13 acres in St. Francisville, moved there in 2000 and lived there until he could no longer take care of the property. Together, they moved back to Baton Rouge in 2017 to be closer to family as he continued to battle the disease that was stealing his mind. Wilson always knew the disease was going to win and it has. Wilson is survived by his loving wife Elaine Russell, his sons, their wives, and his granddaughters, Rory and Beverly Russell, Bailey and Charlotte Russell, Brandon and Laura Russell, Reagan and Riley Russell. He is also survived by his two brothers, Kenneth and Randy Russell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Catherine Russell and his brother, Bobby Russell. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers are Carroll DiBenedetto, J.P. Averette, Lawrence (Bucky) Thibobeaux, B.L. Fairchild, Gene Duke, Don Nichols, Don Hooks, Wayne Stabiler Sr, and Hots Aull. 