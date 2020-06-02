Windell M. Crowder, a life-long resident of Colyell, La., passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was 76 years old. He is survived by sister Elois Wheat, brother Vertis Crowder, Sr., brother-in-law Levi Stewart, niece Sonya Akridge (George), nephews Purvis Milton (Bobbie), Myron Milton (Lisa), Larry Milton and Bubba Crowder (Cindy), numerous great nieces, great nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Charles Spears and Ola Taylor Crowder, sister Shirley Crowder Stewart, infant brother Marvin Kendall Crowder, and niece Sheila Bourg. Graveside service will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Colyell Community Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brent Milton, Trey Milton, Johnathan Crowder, Joshua Crowder, Tyler Akridge and Trevor Milton. Honorary pallbearers are Purvis Milton, Bubba Crowder and Larry Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to honor his memory, https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/windell-m-crowder. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of St. Amant, La.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.