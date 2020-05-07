Windol Doughty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Windol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Windol Doughty, a native and resident of plaquemine, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020. Graveside Service at 2 PM Saturday May 9,2020. He is survived by a sister Terry (Charles)James, Five brothers Charlie Guidroz, Frank Willliams, Wayne (Cynthia) Williams, Gerald (Stephanie) Williams And Carl (Antoinette) Williams and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Graveside service
2:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roscoe Mortuary
58635 Meriam St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-4216
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved