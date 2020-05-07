Or Copy this URL to Share

Windol Doughty, a native and resident of plaquemine, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020. Graveside Service at 2 PM Saturday May 9,2020. He is survived by a sister Terry (Charles)James, Five brothers Charlie Guidroz, Frank Willliams, Wayne (Cynthia) Williams, Gerald (Stephanie) Williams And Carl (Antoinette) Williams and a host of nieces nephews and other relatives. Roscoe Mortuary in charge of Service.

