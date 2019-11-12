|
Winfred J. Gilbert, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on November 11, 2019 at the age of 89. Winfred was a veteran in the United States Army, a Deacon at Parkview Baptist and a member since 1976, and he loved to Garden. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Millie Sweeney Gilbert; his daughters, Linda Boudreaux, and Brenda Fletcher and husband Ricky; his grandchildren, Kim, Jeremy, Brandon, Brad, Ashley, and Whitney; 14 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Hilliard Gilbert and wife Dorothy, and Johnny Gilbert; his sister, Betty Comeaux; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marcel and Aurelia Gilbert; and his brothers, Leo Gilbert, Leroy Gilbert, and Riley Gilbert. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA, on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 12:00 pm until funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial to follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Audubon Hospice, 9181 Interline Ave Ste. 200, Baton Rouge, 70809. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019