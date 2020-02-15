Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winifred Evans Byrd. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-372-7687 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 View Map Visitation 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church North Boulevard View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM First United Methodist Church North Boulevard View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Winifred 'Winnie' Evans Byrd loved Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge loved her right back! She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, activist, and friend. She was born on October 11, 1925 and died on February 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Winnie is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Millard E. Byrd, Jr., her father, H.B. Evans, mother, Bonnie Palmer Evans, two sons, Millard Evans Byrd, DDS, and Douglas Ashby Byrd. She is survived by her son, Dr. Richard Lindsey Byrd and his wife Kim Peart Byrd, three grandchildren, Lindsey Evans Byrd, Dr. Clifton Nelson Byrd, and Melissa "Missy" Ashby Byrd, her former daughter in law, Dr. Lori Nelson Byrd, cousins, Bonnie Doherty Daniel and Tommy Doherty, and her lifelong friend and historic preservation partner, Sue Turner. Special love and thanks to Augustine Jackson and Cheryl Jackson Welch, devoted friends and caretakers to the Byrd Family. Winnie attended Nicholson Elementary School, Baton Rouge Jr. High, and Baton Rouge High School. In 1946 Winnie graduated from The



Winifred 'Winnie' Evans Byrd loved Baton Rouge and Baton Rouge loved her right back! She was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, activist, and friend. She was born on October 11, 1925 and died on February 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Winnie is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Dr. Millard E. Byrd, Jr., her father, H.B. Evans, mother, Bonnie Palmer Evans, two sons, Millard Evans Byrd, DDS, and Douglas Ashby Byrd. She is survived by her son, Dr. Richard Lindsey Byrd and his wife Kim Peart Byrd, three grandchildren, Lindsey Evans Byrd, Dr. Clifton Nelson Byrd, and Melissa "Missy" Ashby Byrd, her former daughter in law, Dr. Lori Nelson Byrd, cousins, Bonnie Doherty Daniel and Tommy Doherty, and her lifelong friend and historic preservation partner, Sue Turner. Special love and thanks to Augustine Jackson and Cheryl Jackson Welch, devoted friends and caretakers to the Byrd Family. Winnie attended Nicholson Elementary School, Baton Rouge Jr. High, and Baton Rouge High School. In 1946 Winnie graduated from The Louisiana State University with a bachelor's degree in Education where she was an active member of The Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She taught at The Isadore Newman School in New Orleans during the early years of her marriage when her husband, Millard Byrd, was attending LSU School of Medicine. Winnie was a true Baton Rougeon who was proud to say that she grew up in the historic neighborhoods of Spanish Town and Roseland Terrace. She was a volunteer who unselfishly gave her time and talents to the arts and historical preservation. Throughout her life she was an advocate for historic preservation, not only in her hometown but throughout the State of Louisiana and beyond. She served as the President of The Foundation for Historic Louisiana, now Preserve Louisiana. Winnie was one of the founding members of the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation, the state wide partner of The National Trust for Historic Preservation. She served on the board of The National Trust, representing Louisiana for nine years until being named Advisor Emeritus. Many of the sites we treasure in our community and state were recognized and protected by her "hands-on" interests and actions. Some of the sites are the Magnolia Mound Plantation, The Old State Capitol, Baton Rouge High School, the Old Governor's Mansion, and the Louisiana Arts and Science Museum. Winnie saved and preserved these sites not only for the sake of history, but also to provide an educational experience for the entire community. She was most proud of the role she played in organizing the volunteer docet programs for the LSU Rural Life Museum, Magnolia Mound Plantation, and the Old State Capitol. Winnie was a life time member of First United Methodist Church, among the many organizations in which she was proudly active. Some of them included the Speech and Hearing Foundation, now the Emerge Center, the Junior League of Baton Rouge, the Philhistoria, Questors Book Club, Feliciana Country Gardeners, and The Tri Delta Sorority. Winnie received numerous awards for her activism in the community, including Louisiana Arts and Science Center Outstanding Volunteer Award (1998), The Old State Capitol Lionheart Award (2001), Louisiana Colonials Award (2002), the Brotherhood Award for the National Conference for Community and Justice (2004), Louisiana Landmarks Society's Harnett T. Kane Preservation Award (2005), and the coveted Diamond Circle Milestone award for 75 years of active service in The Tri Delta Sorority. A visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, Government Street, Tuesday, February 18th from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue at First United Methodist Church, North Boulevard on Wednesday, February 19th from 10:30 am until funeral services at noon. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be the sons of longtime family friends: Greg Eaton, Clay Coleman, Kell McInnis, Todd Edmonds, Jay Singletary, Dr. Milton Harris, Tim McMains, and John Turner. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Tommy Thompson and Tommy Doherty. Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church (930 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, LA 70802), Friends of Magnoila Mound (P.O. Box 45848, Baton Rouge, LA 70805), Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation (P.O. Box 1587, Baton Rouge, LA 70821), The Old State Capitol Association (100 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70801), and The Hospice of Baton Rouge (3600 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70806). Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites LSU Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close