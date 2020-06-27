A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Winnie Melancon Reine will be at 11:30 on Thursday July 2, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the church mausoleum. Mrs. Reine was born on October 9, 1924 in Sorrento, LA and passed from this life on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at Ascension Oaks at the age of 95. She is survived by her children Anna Picou, Jerilynn Villeneuve, Nancy Mayers and Hugh Reine; also survived by 14 grandchildren, and a host of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents Bienvenu and Claudia Richardson Melancon; husband Emeris Reine; daughter Leralyane Graves Lenard; grandsons Jason Graves and Scotty Picou; siblings Julia "Noon" Schilling, Doria Hanna, Nora Lambert, Lester, Bennie, Carl, Windom and Linden Melancon. Serving as pallbearers will be Matt Picou, Kenny Picou, Bart Dupepe, Clint Dupepe, Michael P. Blouin II, and Michael P. Blouin III. Serving the Reine is Church Funeral Services.

