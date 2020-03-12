Winnie Molix Bailey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Winnie Molix Bailey.
Service Information
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA
70775
(225)-635-3493
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St Francisville Funeral Home
5914 Commerce St
Saint Francisville, LA 70775
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Sage Hill Baptist Church
7708 Sage Hill Rd.
St. Francisville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Winnie Molix Bailey, 78 years, a native of St. Francisville, LA, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David and Winnie Molix, Sr. She graduated from J. S. Dawson High in 1961. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 54+ years, Robert Bailey. Also her sons, Kerwin Bailey, Merwin Bailey and Kendall (Courtney) Bailey, Sr. along with five (5) grandchildren, two (2) great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Parents, brothers: Joseph Molix, James L. Molix and Manuel Molix. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5–7 p.m. at St. Francisville Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Rd., St. Francisville, LA. 70775. Funeral arrangements with St. Francisville Funeral Home, 5914 Commerce St., St. Francisville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.