Winnie Molix Bailey, 78 years, a native of St. Francisville, LA, passed peacefully in her sleep Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David and Winnie Molix, Sr. She graduated from J. S. Dawson High in 1961. She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving husband of 54+ years, Robert Bailey. Also her sons, Kerwin Bailey, Merwin Bailey and Kendall (Courtney) Bailey, Sr. along with five (5) grandchildren, two (2) great grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Parents, brothers: Joseph Molix, James L. Molix and Manuel Molix. Visitation will be Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5–7 p.m. at St. Francisville Funeral Home. Service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Rd., St. Francisville, LA. 70775. Funeral arrangements with St. Francisville Funeral Home, 5914 Commerce St., St. Francisville, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020