Winnie Pearl Foreman, a good and faithful servant of the Lord, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at her home at the age of 86 on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Born in Bunker Hill, MS, Winnie was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, LA, and was a proud homemaker. She is survived by her husband, Edison Joseph Foreman; children, Christie Lynn Hunt (Dennis), Jennifer Ann Carpenter (Glen), Holly Jo Ketterer (Thomas), and William Kurc Foreman (Susan); grandchildren, Jessica Hughes (Derek), Rachel Boudreaux (John), Kady Ware (Michael), Alaina Carpenter, Aaron Ketterer (Elizabeth), Matthew Ketterer (Tetiana), Connor Foreman, Jacob Foreman, Garrett Foreman, Mallory Foreman, and Abigail Foreman; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Neva Eloise Tate Holmes and Jacob Baxter Holmes; and her six siblings. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Greenoaks Memorial Park at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store