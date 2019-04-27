Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Winnie (Sumrall) Spruell passed away on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at the age of 91. She was a resident of Baton Rouge. She is preceded in death by her husband Raymon H. Spruell; parents, Lee O. and Stat (McMullen) Sumrall; brother Mitchell B. Sumrall and his wife Laverne (Carmichael); Sister Cathrine (Sumrall) Kissner and husband John Q.; brother Calhoun W. Sumrall and his wife Jean (McMurdy) Sumrall; and sister-in-law Lois Anne (Richard) Sumrall. She is survived by her brother, Herbert L. Sumrall Sr; her children, Rudolf M. Spruell and wife Holly (Mooberry) of Baton Rouge; Alinde Spruell Harris and husband Patrick of Fort Worth, TX; Leslie Spruell Hite and husband William of Baton Rouge; Marianne Spruell Rowse and husband Shane of Kansas City, MO. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph and David Harris; Hillary Eve, Robert and Elizabeth Spruell; Ian and Ingrid Rowse; step-grandchildren Kelly and Dustin Hite, and their children Dylan, Kartik, Alan; Juniper and Aidan. Iden Paine at University of Texas , Austin, where she played Juliet in "Romeo and Juliet" and Laura in "The Glass Menagerie." She later studied at LSU and worked at WLSU radio as Program Director for the station, where she met her husband Ray Spruell. They were very active for years at Port Players in Shreveport and later at Baton Rouge Little Theatre. She won a number of awards for acting and directing. During her career in advertising, she was the recipient of multiple Baton Rouge Ad Awards. She ran TV and print advertising for several political campaigns, and wrote and directed hundreds of commercials for Goudchaux's, Maison Blanche, JC Penney and BR Street. In addition to her years in advertising, she had a 30-year career in real estate as the broker for Spruell and Assoc. She specialized in plantation homes. She had a keen interest in real estate development, and was integral in the creation of Kenilworth, Shenandoah, and Whitehall subdivisions. Winnie had a passionate interest in all things fine and beautiful; among them, architecture, history, English gardens, and poetry. She was also an avid practitioner of tai chi for 20 years. She had a phenomenal ability to memorize facts. During her childhood in the Depression, her father paid her a quarter for every volume of the encyclopedia Britannica that she read. And she read them all, cover to cover. Miss Winnie as many called her, was one of a kind. She was a true lady with a beautiful voice and generous spirit. She will be missed. In honoring her wishes there will be no service. She simply requested that her ashes be scattered at the old family farm in Stonewall, LA, or a lovely garden somewhere. The family would like to thank the staff at Williamsburg Senior Living for their loving care, and Clarity Hospice for seeing her through her final days. In her honor, please make donations to Theatre Baton Rouge, or the college theatre department of your choice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

