Winona "Nona" Hidalgo George passed away at her home on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 85. She retired from the purchasing office at LSU. She enjoyed all things LSU, visiting with friends, gardening, playing games, and her tai chi class. She is survived by her children, Linda Walsh and husband Bob, Sandy Goudeau and husband Richard, Penny Venable and husband Chris, Connie Roth and husband Mike, and Clifford George, Jr. and wife Linda; 14 grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford George, Sr.; step-grandson, Bailen Walsh; parents, Joyce and Vivian Hidalgo; and siblings, Jay Hidalgo, Kenneth Hidalgo, and Jackie Powers. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020