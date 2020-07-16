1/1
Winston Charles LeBlanc Sr.
1943 - 2020
Winston Charles LeBlanc Sr., of Gonzales, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the age of 76 years. He was born October 3, 1943; retired from BASF and served with the U S Navy. Preceded in death by his parents Layton Charles and Bernice Gautreau LeBlanc, in laws Ollie and Bessie Gautreau, brother Randall LeBlanc. Winston is survived by his wife of 54 years Lynn Gautreau LeBlanc; children Julie Husley (Tony), Winston "Bubba" Jr (Lori), Linc (Lisa), and Beau (fiancé Schantell); grandchildren Hanna Gianelloni (Will), Hollie Riley (Chris), Jenni Williams (fiancé Dillion), Jordan Sparkman, Zane LeBlanc, Baron and Chloe LeBlanc, and one on the way; great grandchildren Aidan Labbe, Aubrey, Carson, and Rosalie Gianelloni, Isabella Riley; siblings Arleen (Lynn) Austin, Eric (Carmen) LeBlanc, Marsha (Steve) Gautreau, and Carmel (Charles) Avrill. Winston's cremains will be laid to rest at Hope Haven Mausoleum with a private service. Special thanks to First Responders, EMS, Ascension Sheriff's Department, and the ER staff of OLOL Ascension for the care given to Winston and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are preferred to be used by the family to honor is life and memory through his favorite charities to give please visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/winston-c-leblanc-sr. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
