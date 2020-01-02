Winston James Demond Jarrell

Obituary
Winston James Demond Jarrell entered into eternal rest on December 26, 2019 at the age of 45. Survived by the love of his life, Joanne Carter; 2 daughters, Amber Porter and Alexis Winston; 2 sisters, Zelda Jarrell Cummings (Rena) and Lashawnda (Hotce) Jarrell Anderson (Lawrence); 1 brother, Yancey Omar Jarrell. Preceded in death by his son, Winston Jarrell, Jr.; mother, Linda Mae Jarrell (Meme); father, Winston Fleming; 2 brothers, Arthur Ray Jarrell, Jr. and Louis Curtis Jarrell (Speedy); 1 brother-in-law, Donovan Cummings (Plook). Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
