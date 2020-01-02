Winston James Demond Jarrell entered into eternal rest on December 26, 2019 at the age of 45. Survived by the love of his life, Joanne Carter; 2 daughters, Amber Porter and Alexis Winston; 2 sisters, Zelda Jarrell Cummings (Rena) and Lashawnda (Hotce) Jarrell Anderson (Lawrence); 1 brother, Yancey Omar Jarrell. Preceded in death by his son, Winston Jarrell, Jr.; mother, Linda Mae Jarrell (Meme); father, Winston Fleming; 2 brothers, Arthur Ray Jarrell, Jr. and Louis Curtis Jarrell (Speedy); 1 brother-in-law, Donovan Cummings (Plook). Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 8:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Winnfield Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020