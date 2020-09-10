1/1
Woodrow Harrell
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Woodrow's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Woodrow Harrell of Clinton, LA, born September 4, 1949, was called home on September 2, 2020. He was an Entrepreneur in Baton Rouge, LA. The viewing will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. He will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Clinton, LA. He left to cherish his memory his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and a host of other family. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Viewing
12:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Prayer Service
01:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Michael 'Ray' Bradford
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved