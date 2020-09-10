Woodrow Harrell of Clinton, LA, born September 4, 1949, was called home on September 2, 2020. He was an Entrepreneur in Baton Rouge, LA. The viewing will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 12:00 pm until religious service at 1:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. He will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Clinton, LA. He left to cherish his memory his children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and a host of other family. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.