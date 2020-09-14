Woodrow "Bezo" Watkins, Jr. was born on July 2, 1955 in Baton Rouge, La. He was married to the late Son M. Watkins. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sister's, Betty Cooks and Viola Johnson; brother, Bobby Watkins; and two sisters in law, Mary and Anna Watkins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Son Watkins, parents Woodrow Watkins Sr. and Margaret Watkins, three brother's Eddie, Crawford and Smiley Watkins; and nephew, Crawford D. Watkins.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store