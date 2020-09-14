1/1
Woodrow "Bezo" Watkins Jr.
Woodrow "Bezo" Watkins, Jr. was born on July 2, 1955 in Baton Rouge, La. He was married to the late Son M. Watkins. He retired from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memories, two sister's, Betty Cooks and Viola Johnson; brother, Bobby Watkins; and two sisters in law, Mary and Anna Watkins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Son Watkins, parents Woodrow Watkins Sr. and Margaret Watkins, three brother's Eddie, Crawford and Smiley Watkins; and nephew, Crawford D. Watkins.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Straight Life Baptist Church
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Straight Life Baptist Church
September 12, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Woodrow Watkins Jr. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father cares for you. He will give you strength and courage to cope with the loss of your loved one. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
