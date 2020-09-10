In God's holy wisdom, called home Worneal Scott, to dwell with him in the glories of Paradise. Worneal fulfilled his task on this earth and entered into a home not made by man on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Ochsner Medical Complex in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Worneal, one of 10 siblings, entered his earthy life on November 30, 1935 to the parentage of the late Henry and Josephine Scott. He was a former resident of Detroit, Michigan and a Native and resident of Dorseyville, Louisiana and was educated in the parish of Iberville. Worneal memories will be deeply cherished by his devoted companion, Rose Mary Scott, Dorseyville, LA; five children, Freda Barret Davis (Sherman) of Baton Rouge, LA, Kenneth Scott (Robin) of Arlington, Tx., Jerry Scott (Michelle) of Addis, LA, Dominica Scott, Dorseyville, LA and Quokendo Scott (Merkeitha) of White Castle, LA; Dmario Kelly, whom he reared like a son, Dorseyville, LA; 12 grandchildren; 17 greatgrandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; eight siblings, Everlina Stitt, Shalimar, FL, Gloria Lowery, Detroit, MI, Emma Dominique and Diane Delone, Baton Rouge, LA ,Jacqueline McCoy and Josie Dominque (Ronald) of Dorseyville, LA, Debra Williams, Brusly, LA; one brother, Henry Bucket Scott, Bayou Goula, LA; two sisters-in-law, Albertha Green (Leroy) Dorseyville, LA, Betty Bouvay (Roosevelt), White Castle, LA; three brothers-in-law, Anthony Scott (Antonio), Dorseyville, LA, Joseph Solite, Dorseyville, LA and Robert Solite, Belle Rose, LA; nieces great nieces, nephews, great nephews, close cousins, (Greens Littles, Halls, Moldens, Nelsons, Osbornes, Dorseys, Richards, Overtons) and a host of friends. Private Service (Masks are required) on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 noon. Visitation Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Live Streaming availabe on both Facebook and Zoom at St. John The Baptist Church, 31925 LaCroix Road, Dorseyville, LA 70788. Pastor Officiant: Rev. Gregory L. Coates, I.

