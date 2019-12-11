Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wylie Martin Pope. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 View Map Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM First Baptist Church of Denham Springs Denham Springs , LA View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM First Baptist Church of Denham Springs Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sunrise October 10, 1946 and sunset December 10, 2019. With broken hearts we say goodbye to Wylie Martin Pope, our husband, daddy, brother, paw paw, uncle and friend. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 5:00pm until 9:00pm. Visitation on Friday will be held at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs beginning at 11:30am. Dr. Leo Miller will conduct funeral services at 1:30pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.Wylie is survived by his wife of fifty-two years Ramona Rancher Pope, daughter and son-in-law Cheree Pope Breaux and Adrian, sons and daughters-in-law Chris Pope and Raymie and Chad Pope and Tessie; grandchildren, Chandler, Chance, Tyler, Marleigh, Alex, Gracyn and Mason. Brothers, Rogers Pope and wife Pat, Randy Pope and wife Dawn; sisters Pat Cruz, Sara Gully and husband Brooks, Debbie Stewart and husband Norman, sister-in-law Sue Pope. Brothters-in-law, V.L. Rancher, Jr. and wife Shelia, Hardie Rancher and wife Lyn, Lloyd Cockerham, Sr., sisters-in-law, Rebecca McDonald and husband Larry, and many nieces and nephews that were so loved. Preceded in death by his parents Eunice and Mary Pope, father-in-law and mother-in-law V.L. Sr., and Mary Lee Rancher, brother David Pope, sister-in-law DeLaras Rancher Cockerham, brother-in-law Gil Cruz. Pallbearers will be Chris, Chad, Chandler and Chance Pope, Adrian and Mason Breaux and Tyler and Alex Rivers. Honorary pallbearers will be the DSHS Class of 1965 that he loved so much. Wylie's career in finance spanned over forty-five years and gained many lifelong friends, whether you came in for a loan or a cup of coffee with him and his girls, Dawn Wax and Cindy Webb you were always welcome. Special thanks to Drs Moraes, Rigby and their staffs, Glenn Landry, NP, Heart and Vascular ICU, the Wound Care Team and Rehab Teams at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. There are no adequate words to express our heartfelt gratitude. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to First Baptist Church Christmasville or Building Fund, 27735 LA Hwy 16, Denham Springs, LA 70726.

