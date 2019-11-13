A resident of Baton Rouge, she died on November 6, 2019, at age of 93. Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 8am until service at 10 am at the Greater Beulah Baptist Church. She is survived by five daughters, Faye Brown (Tony), Sharon Terrance (Charles), Jacqueline Edwards, Rhonda Williams and Alice Brown (Jacky); two sons, Ray Williams and Tommie Williams (Beverly); grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Service entrusted to Grant's Westside Funeral Services.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019