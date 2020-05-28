Wynette Marie Martin, a Retired Retail Manager, departed this life on May 24, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories four sisters; Wilda Guerin (Kirby), of Erwinville, La; Sharon Mitchell (Leroy, Marie Fortune, and Charlotte Williams (Chris) all of Baton Rouge, La; 1 brother Jerrel Martin of Metairie, La. A host of nieces and nephews one of whom she reared DeMarcus Martin, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Eula Parker Martin, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store