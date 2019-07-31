Yancy Michael Colborn went home to be with the Lord Friday, July 26, 2019. He was 41 and a resident of Baton Rouge. He was a hard worker, funny, charming, intelligent, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He loved to cook, he was the best. He is survived by his parents, Clay and Pat Colborn, siblings: Laura and Keith Summers, Tony Cutrona, Amy and Hans Anderson, and Clay Colborn, Jr., nephews and nieces: Kurt Colborn, Tori Colborn, Clayton Colborn III, Amanda Summers, Julia Summers, Sam Summers, Hali Cutrona, Sebastian Cutrona, Audrey Anderson, and James Anderson. Preceded in death by grandparents Russell and Elizabeth Colborn, Jerry and Myrtis Talley. Memorial to be held Saturday, August 3 at Journey Church on Greenwell Springs Road in Central, officiated by Pastor Jay Coleman. Visitation at 10 AM, service at 11 AM. Yancy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory. Tel. # 225-644-9683
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019