Yogi Miller, 76, of Blackwell, TX, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence. Memorial services will be at 6 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the BLUE AGAVE Cattle Company in Blackwell directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 5 P.M. until service time Saturday at the BLUE AGAVE. He is survived by his wife Karen McBride of Blackwell; a daughter Robyn; three sons, Troy, Chris, and Bill; a sister Judy; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, one may contribute to the Suez Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, 2915 Loop 306, San Angelo, TX 76904, which takes Children to Houston's . Online condolences may be expressed at Yogi Miller, 76, of Blackwell, TX, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence. Memorial services will be at 6 P.M. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the BLUE AGAVE Cattle Company in Blackwell directed by McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 5 P.M. until service time Saturday at the BLUE AGAVE. He is survived by his wife Karen McBride of Blackwell; a daughter Robyn; three sons, Troy, Chris, and Bill; a sister Judy; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, one may contribute to the Suez Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, 2915 Loop 306, San Angelo, TX 76904, which takes Children to Houston's . Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

