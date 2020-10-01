On Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Yolanda Michelle Brown departed this earthly realm at Baton Rouge General Hospital Mid-City. She was born on November 13, 1968, to the union of Barbara and Donald Washington in New Orleans, La. Yolanda was baptized at an early age at Second Salvation Baptist Church, in Bridge City, Louisiana, where she was a member of the choir. She loved church and attended Bible study on a daily basis. She a was devout Christian woman who served the Lord until her death. Yolanda was formerly married to Darryl Brown and was the mother to seven children. She graduated from L.W. Higgins High School, in New Orleans. Before retiring in 2005, she was employed at Saintsville Church of God in Christ. Her hobbies included spending time with family and friends and working as a beautician on the side. She was fortunate to have a spirit-filled joyous life and was a happy person. To celebrate and cherish her memory, Yolanda is survived by her parents, Barbara and Donald Washington; seven devoted children, Quintell Brown and wife Shante' of Kansas City, Kansas, Eliska Brown, LaTasha Brown, LaSonia Brown of Des Moines, Iowa, Adonise and husband Faegin Willis, Jeremiah Joseph and Kia Brown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; one loving sister, Sonya Williams and husband Charles; three brothers, Blair Girtley and wife Marva and Lloyd Brown of New Orleans, La and Donald Girtley and wife Marie; three aunts, Eda Martin, Diane Lewis and Cora Mae Washington and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close relatives and friends. Yolanda also had a special companion, Adolph Williams. Yolanda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Eliza Coleman, uncle, Paige Girtley, aunt, Sandra Smith. Visitation is on October 3, 2020 at 8:00am and the Celebration of Life will begin at 10:00am at Hall Davis and Son Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA. Interment: Winnfield Memorial Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store