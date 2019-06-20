Yolande' Charmaine Jiles Ramirez, affectionately known as "Charmaine" to family and close friends, was born to the union of Charlie Edward and Celestine Turner Jiles on January 21, 1974 in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. Charmaine graduated from Southern University Laboratory High School in 1991. She went on to earn her Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts in 1997 from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL). She was called peacefully from her labor here on earth on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted and loving children, daughter Yasmine C. Ramirez and son Cortland J. Ramirez; parents, Charlie E. and Celestine T. Jiles; siblings, Chantel M. Jiles and Charles B. (Melissa) Jiles Sr.; a loving fiancé Maurice Wiggins; and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will take place at Winnfield Funeral Home, 7221 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, La 70811 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10 am until services begin at 12 pm. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery, 4045 North Street, Baton Rouge, La 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 20 to June 22, 2019