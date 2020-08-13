Our sweet and loving wife and mother, Yolande Jacob St. Pierre, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 91. She entered eternal peace surrounded by her family. She was born to Rena Giroir and Claus Jacob Sr. in Raceland, Louisiana. Yolande was raised in Reserve, LA and New Orleans, LA and graduated from McMain High School and Soule Business School. She was married to Ronald J. St. Pierre for 69 years. They lived most of their life together in Norco where they raised six children. Yolande served on the board of many organizations including Norco Garden Club, Sacred Heart of Jesus School PTA, St. Charles Chapter of Louisiana Council on Child Abuse, and Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. Sacred Heart of Jesus Church was her faith community where she was a member of the Altar Society and a Eucharistic Minister. For 25 years, she taught Pre K and Kindergarten in her home classroom with as many as 25 students attending each year. With her lifelong friends, she enjoyed playing cards and being a member of their supper club. After many years of active service and loving devotion to the community of Norco, Yolande and Ronald relocated in 2018 to a senior living community in Baton Rouge to be closer to their children. She is survived by her husband, Ronald, her brother, Curtis Jacob (Olga), sister-in-law, Winnie Jacob, children, Wayne St. Pierre (Clara), Yolande Charles (Boyd), Louann Bombet (Ronald), Susan Beil (Raymond), Paula Lockhart (Bill), and Ginger Shanley (Ryan), grandchildren, Jeanne Harrison, Stephen St. Pierre, Dennis St. Pierre Charles, Michael Charles, Betsy, Lauren, and Allyson Bombet, Julie Suggs, Audra Hill, Jacob Beil, Covey and Lyrik Lockhart, Meredith and Landon Shanley, and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Jax Harrison, Isabella and Serafina St. Pierre Charles, Benjamin, Emma, and William Suggs, and many nieces and nephews who loved and adored her. Yolande is preceded in death by her parents, Rena and Claus Jacob Sr., her brothers, Claus Jacob Jr. and Ronald Jacob, and her sister-in-law, Clair Jacob.The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Brook Senior Living and the nurses and caregivers at Compassus Hospice for the loving care given to Yolande. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Norco. Visitation will be held from 9AM-11AM, with a Mass to begin at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Charles Borromeo Mausoleum in Destrehan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 401 Spruce St., Norco, LA 70079. An online guestbook is available at www.HCAlexanderFuneralHome.com.