Youlanda Kay Johnson Thomas, a resident of Baton Rouge, transitioned into heaven on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 65. Youlanda Kay was a retired program specialist with the United States Department of Agriculture with over 20 years of service. She is survived by her loving children, Marcus T. Thomas of Los Angeles, CA and Myisha T. Tibbs (Jeremy) of Hendersonville, TN; the apple of her eye, her granddaughter, Gianna B. Tibbs of Hendersonville, TN, She is also survived by three sisters, Bettina J. Adams, Mary J. Robertson, and Vanessa J. Bailey; two brothers Leroy and Marvin Johnson; four aunts and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Youlanda Kay was preceded in death by her parents Leland, Sr. and Mae D. Whiten Johnson; two sisters Nora J. Broaden and Della J. Washington; three brothers Albert, Willie, and Leland Melvin Johnson; and grandparents. Visitation will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Home, 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge from 3 pm until 5pm. Private Religious Service on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 11 am at St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Dr, Baton Rouge. Interment at Southern Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store