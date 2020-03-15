Yumiko Janine "Miko" "Koko" Hawkins departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence in Labadieville, LA. She was 47 and a native of California. Memorial service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Luke Community Center, 300 E. 11th St., Thibodaux, LA at 6:00pm. Survived by her parents, Orea and Rosa Pace; 1 son, Victor Hawkins; 1 daughter, Aiyana Wright; 1 brother, Everett Pace (Sally Ann); 1 granddaughter, Abigail Westley; 4 sisters, Ora Johnson (Timothy), Lanita Hinton (Keith), Beverlyn Pace and Veronica Harmon (James); 2 aunts, Gloria Stephney (Billy) and Geraldine Young; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Moses and Beatrice Young and Paternal grandparents, Leroy and Fannie Pace. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020