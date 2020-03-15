Yumiko Janine "Miko" "Koko" Hawkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yumiko Janine "Miko" "Koko" Hawkins.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM
St. Luke Community Center
300 E. 11th St.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Yumiko Janine "Miko" "Koko" Hawkins departed this life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at her residence in Labadieville, LA. She was 47 and a native of California. Memorial service on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at St. Luke Community Center, 300 E. 11th St., Thibodaux, LA at 6:00pm. Survived by her parents, Orea and Rosa Pace; 1 son, Victor Hawkins; 1 daughter, Aiyana Wright; 1 brother, Everett Pace (Sally Ann); 1 granddaughter, Abigail Westley; 4 sisters, Ora Johnson (Timothy), Lanita Hinton (Keith), Beverlyn Pace and Veronica Harmon (James); 2 aunts, Gloria Stephney (Billy) and Geraldine Young; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Moses and Beatrice Young and Paternal grandparents, Leroy and Fannie Pace. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. Thibodaux, LA 70301. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.