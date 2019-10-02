Yvonne Alexander, age 68, passed on Monday, September 30, 2019 at OLOL Regional Medical Center. Visiting at Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd, on Friday, October 4, 2019 1-5PM with family present 4-5 PM. Funeral Services at Canaan B.C., 824 Fifteenth St., N. Bessemer, Alabama Friday, October 11, 2019 1:00PM. She is survived by husband, Thomas Alexander; son, Brandon (Julie) Alexander; brother, Zack W. (Diane) Allen, brother-in-law, Harold L. (Linda) Alexander.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019