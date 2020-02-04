Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne Bamber Jones. View Sign Service Information McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood 501 Avenue G Kentwood , LA 70444 (985)-229-5111 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood 501 Avenue G Kentwood , LA 70444 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM McKneely Funeral Home - Kentwood 501 Avenue G Kentwood , LA 70444 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne Bamber Jones passed away peacefully Monday morning February 3, 2020 at the Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond following surgery after a recent fall in her home. She was 95. Yvonne was born at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans in 1924 and was a lifelong resident of Kentwood. She was fiercely independent, and until her final weeks, lived alone in the home in which she was raised and the home in which she raised her family. She had retired from many years of service at the Kentwood Health Unit in 1980, a job she held while also managing to maintain a household and raise three children. She was blessed with a refined beauty at an early age with near perfect skin, complexion and hair. She was assiduous about maintaining that beauty well into her later years and so it was that even though her mobility became more challenging in her final months, she still insisted on bi-weekly visits to her hairdresser. The visits helped her feel younger despite her age. She grew up an only child in the depression, lost both parents before the age of 21, and was left to raise her daughter after her husband was deployed to Europe with the 101st Airborne Screaming Eagles. But she and her husband overcame one adversity after another and they persevered and prospered. Perhaps otherwise modest in means, they were wealthy in family, friends and love. While a very private person, she and her husband had a small circle of friends with whom they shared the best of times. Whether it was an evening of dining and dancing, a trip to an out-of-state LSU football game, or the simplicity of enjoying the company of friends in the backyard, she lived life to the fullest. She was instinctively protective of her children and intensely loyal to others with whom she was close. She had a beguiling and mischievous nature from childhood that lasted throughout her years and her love of life was unbounding. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel E. and Edwina Strickland Bamber, her grandson, Brandon Jones and her high school sweetheart, best friend and love of her life, husband Claude J. "Hopper" Jones. She had no siblings. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Ron Fox who reside in Branson, Missouri, her son and daughter-in-law, Claude. J. "Hoppie" and Beverly Quinn Jones who reside in Amite, and her son and son-in-law, Ronnie Jones and Jim Outland who reside in New Orleans. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Aside from the love of her own children, she especially cherished and treasured the visits and calls from Karen and Karli. Their unselfish kindness and concern will forever live in her heart and soul. Their love truly sustained her and made her smile. She was also anxiously looking forward to reconnecting and spending more time with two of her other grandchildren who were returning to Kentwood--Laura, who was relocating from her home in Minnesota and Perry, who recently retired and has moved back from an extended residence in Georgia. The family wishes to thank the medical staff of AmeraCare and the nurses and staff at Richard Murphy Hospice House for their compassionate care and dignified treatment as well as Dr. Derris Ray for always being available without regard to time of day or day of week. The family also wishes to thank Christine Coleman who helped mom maintain her independence until her final weeks. Without Christine's help mom's quality of life would have suffered and she would have been denied her wish to live out as many of her days at her childhood home as was possible. And the family is especially appreciative of the responsiveness and attention of the Kentwood Police Department and the Rescue Squad who always showed up when mom called. Like her husband who predeceased her, Yvonne wished that her body be donated to the LSU Bureau of Anatomical Research so that others might benefit from any research conducted after her death. A memorial service and celebration of her life for family and friends will be held at McKneely Funeral Home, 501 Avenue G in Kentwood on Saturday, February 8th with visitation from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. and a brief service following visitation. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Richard Murphy Hospice House, 1109 S. Chestnut Street, Hammond, Louisiana 70403 or a . Yvonne Bamber Jones passed away peacefully Monday morning February 3, 2020 at the Richard Murphy Hospice House in Hammond following surgery after a recent fall in her home. She was 95. 