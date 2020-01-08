Yvonne Castilaw Gonzalez

Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Obituary
Yvonne Castilaw Gonzalez, 88, of Baton Rouge passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Ms. Gonzalez was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Maude Castilaw; daughter, Denise Grice, son, Daryl Landry and numerous brothers, sisters and other family members. She is survived by her three children, Deborah L. Smith (Marshall); Donna L. Woolley (George) and Durward Landry (Lisa); brother, Billy Castilaw; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Services will be held at 12:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:30am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020
