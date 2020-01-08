Yvonne Castilaw Gonzalez, 88, of Baton Rouge passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Baton Rouge. Ms. Gonzalez was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Maude Castilaw; daughter, Denise Grice, son, Daryl Landry and numerous brothers, sisters and other family members. She is survived by her three children, Deborah L. Smith (Marshall); Donna L. Woolley (George) and Durward Landry (Lisa); brother, Billy Castilaw; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. Services will be held at 12:00pm Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70815 with visitation from 10:30am to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 11, 2020